      Weather Alert

US Launches Mass Expulsion Of Haitian Migrants From Texas

Sep 20, 2021 @ 6:44am

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) – The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. It’s a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. Three flights with 145 passengers each arrived in Port-au-Prince, and Haiti said six flights were expected on Tuesday. In all, U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

Popular Posts
LANDLORD TO TENANTS: No Vaccination, Then Pack Up & Move Out.
Portland Scraps Texas Boycott, Allocates Abortion Funds
Close To 100 Shots Fired In Parkrose
Woman Enters Grounds Of Governor Inslee's Secure Residence
More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption
Connect With Us Listen To Us On