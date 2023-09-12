KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US Claims Google Pays More Than $10 Billion A Year To Maintain Search Dominance

September 12, 2023 9:58AM PDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google will confront a threat to its dominant search engine beginning when federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.

Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices.

On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying that this case is about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition.

