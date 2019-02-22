Up To Three Feet Of Snow In The Cascades

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 511 AM PST Fri Feb 22 2019 Re-sending to correct product valid time to 5 PM. No other ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected through tonight. Additional accumulations of up to 3 feet are possible late Saturday through Monday. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...First burst of heavier snow comes this evening, with snow then tapering off overnight. Steadier, heavier snow is expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening, remaining heavy at times through Monday. Areas north of Mount Jefferson may experience a lull in the snowfall during the day on Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will become difficult this evening due to snow covered roads. Be sure to carry chains and a winter emergency kit if you must travel. Travel may become extremely difficult or impossible at times Saturday night through Monday due to heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 511 AM PST Fri Feb 22 2019 Re-sending to correct product valid time to 5 PM. No other changes made. ORZ010-230100- /O.CON.KPQR.WW.Y.0020.190222T2300Z-190223T1200Z/ /O.CON.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190224T0000Z-190225T1200Z/ Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, and Sweet Home 511 AM PST Fri Feb 22 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected through tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches possible Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night. Accumulations will be the heaviest above 2000 feet and near the Columbia Gorge. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...First burst of heavier snow comes this evening, with snow then tapering off overnight. Steadier, heavier snow is expected to develop Saturday afternoon and evening, continuing through Sunday night before snow levels rise above the foothill elevations late Sunday night or early Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will become difficult this evening due to snow covered roads. Be sure to carry chains and a winter emergency kit if you must travel. Travel may become extremely difficult or impossible Saturday night and Sunday due to heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 511 AM PST Fri Feb 22 2019 Re-sending to correct product valid time to 5 PM. No other changes made. ORZ012-230100- /O.CON.KPQR.WS.A.0004.190224T0000Z-190225T1200Z/ Cascade Foothills in Lane County- Including the cities of Vida, Jasper, Lowell, and Cottage Grove 511 AM PST Fri Feb 22 2019 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Plan to bring chains and a winter emergency kit if you must travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. && $$ Weagle