University of Washington Student Dies After Slip on Sidewalk

SEATTLE (AP) – A 19-year-old University of Washington student is dead after slipping on a sidewalk and hitting her head.

University police Maj. Steve Rittereiser said it was not immediately clear if the woman, a sophomore, slipped on ice or what the cause of the fall was. He said detectives are investigating.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday east of Drumheller Fountain on the university campus. Police and Seattle Fire Department medics responded, and the woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

Rittereiser said the student’s family was being notified. No further details were released.