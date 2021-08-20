University Of Oregon, Oregon State University To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Recent Negative Test To Attend Games

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon and Oregon State University both announced Friday that everyone 12 and older will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend university events, including football games.
The schools say the mandate were put in place in partnership with public health leaders and other schools across the state.
The Ducks open the season in Eugene on September 4th, while the Beavers open on the road against Purdue.
