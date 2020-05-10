      Breaking News
Two Men Recovering After Two Shootings In NE Portland

May 10, 2020 @ 10:30am

Portland, Ore. – Two men were shot in two separate shootings in Northeast Portland. Police say the first shooting happened late Saturday night near 50th and Killingsworth. They found a man shot inside a home. He was taken to the hospital. About 30 minutes later, another shooting was reported near 140th and Sandy. Another man was taken to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive. It’s unclear if the shootings are related. No word on a suspect, but detectives say there’s no danger to the public.

 

