Two Dead After Everett Shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – The Everett Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead and another hospitalized.
Officers are working to identify the suspect, who police say fled before they arrived.
Police responded to a house after a report of shots fired just after 4 p.m. Monday.
They found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.
Officers found two other men with gunshot wounds in the house.
Authorities tried to save the men but they were declared dead.
Officer Kerby Duncan said police are still investigating the connections between the three men and are gathering identifying information about the suspect.