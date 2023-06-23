Truckload of chickens spilled on i-5 in Portland.
June 23, 2023 10:44AM PDT
Just before 5am Portland Police warned that a semi truck carrying chickens had rolled over spilling many chickens on the roadway.
According to a tweet from Police the crash happened on the northbound lanes on Interstate 5 just north the Brier Place overpass.
Traffic #ALERT Roll-over crash NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass. Involved vehicle is a semi carrying chickens and many spilled out. Traffic is able to get around in the left lane but expect delays. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/VhvuKvfu4b
— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) June 23, 2023
Many of the live chickens being transported died during the crash. The cause of the crash in under investigation.