Truckload of chickens spilled on i-5 in Portland.

Just before 5am Portland Police warned that a semi truck carrying chickens had rolled over spilling many chickens on the roadway.

According to a tweet from Police the crash happened on the northbound lanes on Interstate 5 just north the Brier Place overpass.

Traffic #ALERT Roll-over crash NB I-5 north of Brier Place overpass. Involved vehicle is a semi carrying chickens and many spilled out. Traffic is able to get around in the left lane but expect delays. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/VhvuKvfu4b — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) June 23, 2023

Many of the live chickens being transported died during the crash. The cause of the crash in under investigation.