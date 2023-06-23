KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Truckload of chickens spilled on i-5 in Portland.

June 23, 2023 10:44AM PDT
Several Dead Chickens Line I-5 in Portland. Photo: Portland Police

Just before 5am Portland Police warned that a semi truck carrying chickens had rolled over spilling many chickens on the roadway.

According to a tweet from Police the crash happened on the northbound lanes on Interstate 5 just north the Brier Place overpass.

Many of the live chickens being transported died during the crash. The cause of the crash in under investigation.

