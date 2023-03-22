KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Toxic Free Kids Bill Set for Vote in Oregon House

March 22, 2023 8:46AM PDT
Share
Toxic Free Kids Bill Set for Vote in Oregon House
Alpha media library

 Oregon lawmakers plan to hold a third reading, and a vote on a bill that aims at protecting kids from dangerous chemicals.   It’s a top priority for some lawmakers this session.

Supporters include Washington County Representative Lisa Reynolds and Salem State Senator Deb Patterson.

The Oregon Environmental Council’s Jaime Peng also supports House Bill 3043, the Toxic Free Kids Modernization Act.

She says families often assume that kids products, like  toys and clothing, are free from toxic chemicals, when they’re not.

“For example, flame retardants in kids’ pajamas,” says Peng.

 House bill 3043, would regulate classes of chemicals, instead of each one individually, make it easier to define and report them, and require brand names and product models to make reporting easier to understand. Opponents like the American Chemistry Council argue the bill would put Oregon out of alignment with other state’s children’s product reporting requirements. If  house lawmakers pass it, the next stop is the state senate.

More about:
Oregon House Bill 3043
Oregon House of Representatives
Toxic Free Kids

Popular Posts

1

U.S. Home Sales Surged In February As Mortgage Rates Dipped
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Oregon Once Again Says Life Means Something Else
4

Officer Who Killed George Floyd Pleads Guilty In Tax Case
5

Tunnel Homes Found During Fire Near Steel Bridge