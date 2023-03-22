Toxic Free Kids Bill Set for Vote in Oregon House

Oregon lawmakers plan to hold a third reading, and a vote on a bill that aims at protecting kids from dangerous chemicals. It’s a top priority for some lawmakers this session.

Supporters include Washington County Representative Lisa Reynolds and Salem State Senator Deb Patterson.

The Oregon Environmental Council’s Jaime Peng also supports House Bill 3043, the Toxic Free Kids Modernization Act.

She says families often assume that kids products, like toys and clothing, are free from toxic chemicals, when they’re not.

“For example, flame retardants in kids’ pajamas,” says Peng.

House bill 3043, would regulate classes of chemicals, instead of each one individually, make it easier to define and report them, and require brand names and product models to make reporting easier to understand. Opponents like the American Chemistry Council argue the bill would put Oregon out of alignment with other state’s children’s product reporting requirements. If house lawmakers pass it, the next stop is the state senate.