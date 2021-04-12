Three Washington Counties Rolled Back To Phase 2
OLYMPIA, Ore. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Monday rolled three counties back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
The Governor says Cowlitz, Pierce, and Whitman Counties are not meeting both metrics, case rate and hospitalizations, to remain in Phase 3.
Moving back to Phase 2 means businesses, including restaurants and gyms, will once again be operating at a maximum of 25% capacity.
The next evaluation of counties will be on May 3.
Nearly 70 state business organizations last Friday urged the governor to delay for three weeks any decision to return any counties to the more restrictive standards.