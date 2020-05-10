      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Three Teens Allegedly Stabbed Each Other In Keizer; Conditions Unknown

May 10, 2020 @ 12:15pm

Keizer, Ore. – Three young men were hurt in a stabbing in Keizer Saturday night. A 17-year-old, and two 18-year-olds. Their current conditions are unknown. Police say the three victims are also the suspects in the crime and there’s no danger to the public. They may have gotten into a fight with each other and stabbed themselves, we’re working to find out more. Detectives are still investigating exactly what happened. Anyone with more info should call Keizer police.

TAGS
keizer stab stabbing suspects Three victims
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro