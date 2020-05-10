Three Teens Allegedly Stabbed Each Other In Keizer; Conditions Unknown
Keizer, Ore. – Three young men were hurt in a stabbing in Keizer Saturday night. A 17-year-old, and two 18-year-olds. Their current conditions are unknown. Police say the three victims are also the suspects in the crime and there’s no danger to the public. They may have gotten into a fight with each other and stabbed themselves, we’re working to find out more. Detectives are still investigating exactly what happened. Anyone with more info should call Keizer police.