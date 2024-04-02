KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

The Tropicana Las Vegas Closes After 67 Years

April 2, 2024 2:06PM PDT
People walk outside of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The property is scheduled to close April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In its heyday, the Tropicana Las Vegas was known for its opulence.

It was a frequent haunt of the Rat Pack and host to A-list stars like Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds, while its storied past under the mob cemented its place in Vegas lore.

But after welcoming guests for 67 years, the Las Vegas Strip’s third-oldest casino shut its doors for good on Tuesday.

It’s slated for demolition in October to make room for a $1.5 billion baseball stadium — part of the city’s latest rebrand as a hub for sports entertainment.

