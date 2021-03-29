The Oregon State Beavers Prepare For First Elite Eight Appearance In 39 Years
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Houston and Oregon State meet Monday in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region final. The winner will go to the Final Four. The second-seeded Cougars and the 12th-seeded Beavers are both using defense and rebounding to advance in the tournament so far. Houston held Syracuse to 46 points in the Sweet 16. Oregon State has held its three tournament opponents to 31% shooting. Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are seeking their first trip to the Final Four since 1984 amid the famed “Phi Slama Jama” era. Wayne Tinkle’s Beavers are trying to reach the national semifinals for the first time since 1963.