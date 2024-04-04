KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Athletics Announce Plans To Play Next 3 Seasons In Minor League Park Near Sacramento

April 4, 2024 10:03AM PDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics will leave Oakland after this season and play temporarily at a minor league park near Sacramento until their planned new stadium in Las Vegas is built.

The A’s announced the decision to play at the home of the Sacramento River Cats from 2025-27 with an option for 2028 after being unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland.

The A’s announced their intention last April to move to Las Vegas.

The decision angered the fans in Oakland and the team’s previously low attendance dropped precipitously with the club drawing a league-low 832,352 fans to the outdated Coliseum last season.

