KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

The Last New Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then,’ Will Be Released Next Week

October 26, 2023 12:42PM PDT
Share
The Last New Beatles Song, ‘Now And Then,’ Will Be Released Next Week
FILE -The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS “Ed Sullivan Show” in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release of a “new” Beatles song.“Now And Then,” will be available Thursday, Nov. 2. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — This is it — the last “new” Beatles song.

Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania, the surviving members of the quartet are releasing the song “Now And Then.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr got a little help from artificial intelligence.

The song was written and recorded in sketch form by the late John Lennon in the late 1970s.

McCartney, Starr and the late George Harrison worked on it in the 1990s but were stymied by technical limitations.

AI was used last year to clean up Lennon’s vocals, and McCartney and Starr added backing voices and instrumentation.

It will be released next week.

More about:
song
The Beatles

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.63%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000
2

Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer Declines To Vote For Jim Jordan As Speaker Of The House
3

Two High School Students In Hillsboro Shot At House Party, One Died
4

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set
5

Judge Fines Former President Trump $10,000 For Violating Limited Gag Order