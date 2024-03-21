The Green Beans Want to See the Thorns!

The coach of a group of 6th grade soccer players in Estacada really wants to reward his hardworking team. Zach Taylor heads up the Green Beans, and has put together a fundraiser so he can take the girls and their families to see the Portland Thorns. He says the girls are super dedicated and beat him to practice most days. The Portland Thorns experience he’s raising money for would include getting them to sit fieldside while the players warm up, and the team name on the scoreboard. You can hear the story here:

