Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death

March 15, 2023 12:55PM PDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year after a Missouri teen fell to his death, a 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor.

A gigantic crane in Orlando’s International Drive tourism district hovered Wednesday beside the towering ride where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson slipped in March 2022.

A fence encircled the ride and blocked off parts of the nearby sidewalk and road.

The ride’s dismantling was expected to take several days. Sampson, who lives in the St. Louis area, was visiting Orlando during spring break when he died from the fall.

