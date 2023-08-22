Tanaka’s Expands to Tigard and Gresham

Not all new restaurants make it. Certainly, you don’t see all of them open a second and third location right away. Tanaka’s opened at 678 SW 12th Avenue in Portland last year, and this week is holding a Grand Opening for the new location in Bridgeport Village in Tigard. Tanaka specializes in what is called Japanese Sandos. Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu lightly breaded, and fried, then served on freshly made Milk Bread. The sauce is the foundation of the sandwich. It’s a 70-year-old family recipe that’s served in the Tanaka family’s restaurant in Tokyo. That’s helped it become one of the top 5 restaurants in Japan!

Tanaka’s motto is Japanese comfort food, inspired by Osaka, created in Toyko and baked in Portland.