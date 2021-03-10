Suspects Wanted In Pair Of Armed Robberies In Portland
Courtesy: MGN/Pixabay
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies between Monday night and Tuesday morning. They have not said that the crimes are connected.
Four men entered a convenience store on North Lombard and Wall Avenue just before 3:00am and demanded money at gunpoint. The gunmen fired a shot through a front window and the suspects got away.
A marijuana store at Southeast 38th and Main was held-up at gunpoint just before 8:30pm. The suspects were later involved in a crash on Cesar Chavez Boulevard. They got out of the vehicle in the intersection at Salmon and ran off. Two guns were found in the vehicle.