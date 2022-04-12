Suspect Wanted For Theft, Hit & Run In Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A woman wanted for theft is seen behind the wheel of a vehicle trying to leave a store parking lot as she crashes into parked vehicles while making her getaway.
Somebody recorded cell phone video as the driver hit two parked cars before speeding off. The incident reportedly happened just before 1:00pm on Tuesday.
We are seeking the public’s assistance in trying to identify a theft & hit and run suspect. If recognizes the suspect or suspect vehicle you are asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-905-3505. Reference OCPD case # 22-007989. pic.twitter.com/7UeyjVQQLz
— Oregon City Police (@OCPolice) April 12, 2022
The woman was driving a red Honda CRV without license plates.
Police have not said what the woman is accused of stealing or from where.