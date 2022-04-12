      Weather Alert
Suspect Wanted For Theft, Hit & Run In Oregon City

Apr 12, 2022 @ 4:17pm

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A woman wanted for theft is seen behind the wheel of a vehicle trying to leave a store parking lot as she crashes into parked vehicles while making her getaway.

Somebody recorded cell phone video as the driver hit two parked cars before speeding off.  The incident reportedly happened just before 1:00pm on Tuesday.

The woman was driving a red Honda CRV without license plates.

Police have not said what the woman is accused of stealing or from where.

