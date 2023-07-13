Stuck With An Old Appliance? We Can Help!

KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

July 13, 2023 7:14AM PDT
photo from City of Burnside

When I bought my house, the former owner left behind a huge, old tv. Not only was it massive and out of date, it needed a bulb that cost $100 in order to work.
It’s been in my garage ever since because old appliances, especially tv’s and refrigerators are hard to recycle. I called around and found Earth Friendly Recyclables
on NE 113th in Vancouver. They are the only certified data destruction company in Clark County, and a pioneer in recycling styrofoam. You can hear more about the company here:

Earth Friendly Recyclables in Vancouver is on NE 113th.   You can drop off items, or have them pick them up for a fee.   There’s more information about what styrofoam products are accepted here

 

Photo from ny.gov
