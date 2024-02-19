KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Strike At The Eiffel Tower Closes One Of The World’s Most Popular Monuments

February 19, 2024 10:18AM PST
PARIS (AP) — Visitors to the Eiffel Tower are being turned away because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world’s most-visited sites.

Visits to the hugely popular landmark in central Paris have soared in the lead-up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital.

But tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website.

Visitors were advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip.

In December, the Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors for an entire day during Christmas and New Year’s holidays because of a strike over contract negotiations.

