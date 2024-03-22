Stellantis Recalls Nearly 318,000 Cars

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 318,000 Dodge and Chrysler sedans worldwide because the side air bag inflators can explode with too much force and hurl metal fragments at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers air bag inflators on both sides of certain Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 large cars from the 2018 through 2021 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that moisture may get into the inflators due to a manufacturing defect and cause corrosion and cracks.

The company says air bags can inflate even without a crash due to high cabin temperatures.