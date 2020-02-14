Sports Gambling Bill Passes Washington State House
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A bill allowing sports gambling in Washington’s tribal casinos has been approved by the state House.
The 83-14 Thursday night vote on House Bill 2638 came just two days after a House Appropriations Committee agreed to forward it onward.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, said Tuesday he’d hoped to get a floor vote as early as next week so a similar vote on a companion Senate bill could occur before a March 13 deadline.