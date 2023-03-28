Speeding Leads To Magic Mushroom Bust

Salem, Ore. — An Oregon State Police Trooper made a notable traffic stop on March 21, 2023, when they pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 18 near milepost 31. The driver was traveling at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone and displayed signs of impairment. As a result, the Trooper performed standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs), which the driver performed poorly on, leading to their arrest for DUII.

During the search of the vehicle for evidence of the DUII, the Trooper discovered something far more serious. They found 292 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, multiple firearms, and a scale. The driver was immediately transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center, where a blood/urine search warrant was granted, executed, and applied for. Once the driver’s blood and urine were collected, they were cited and released.

Commercial drug offense charges will be referred to the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office pending a controlled substance analysis. This incident underscores the importance of traffic stops and the potential for uncovering other criminal activity beyond the original traffic violation.