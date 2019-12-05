Speaker Pelosi: Proceed With Articles Of Impeachment

Washington, D.C. – Update: Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking House Democrats officially now to proceed with Articles of Impeachment. She just made the announcement moments ago. Listen to the full statement here:

This morning around 6am our time, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is expected to make an announcement on the Impeachment Inquiry into President Trump. Check back for updates on this developing story, and stay connected with FM News 101 KXL for the latest on the Impeachment Inquiry.

​Experts say it doesn’t matter if Ukraine aid was eventually released 12:11 p.m.: Three of the four witnesses swatted down the Republican argument that Mr. Trump did nothing wrong because aid was eventually released to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian president never announced investigations into the Bidens. “If the president of the United States attempts to abuse his office, that is a complete impeachable offense,” Feldman said. He compared it to the Nixon campaign’s attempt to break into Democratic headquarters during Watergate — just because the break-in was unsuccessful doesn’t mean it wasn’t an impeachable offense. “Soliciting itself is the impeachable offense,” Karlan agreed. CBS Evening News ✔@CBSEveningNews “If [POTUS] attempts to abuse his office, that is a complete impeachable offense. The possibility that the president might get caught in the process of attempting to abuse his office & not being able to pull it off does not undercut in any way the impeachability of the act.” 27 Twitter Ads info and privacy Gerhardt compared Mr. Trump’s conduct to robbing a bank and dropping the money when police enter the bank, saying an attempted crime was still important to prosecute. “This is precisely the misconduct that the framers created the Constitution, including impeachment, to protect against,” Gerhardt said. — Grace Segers