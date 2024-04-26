KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Southwest Airlines Considering Changes To Its Quirky Boarding And Seating Practices

April 26, 2024 1:42PM PDT
Share
Southwest Airlines Considering Changes To Its Quirky Boarding And Seating Practices
Credit: MGN

DALLAS (AP) — Get ready for changes in boarding and seating at Southwest Airlines.

The airline says it’s studying possible changes as it looks for new sources of revenue.

Airline officials said this week they won’t have anything to announce until September, and that’s leading to lots of speculation about whether Southwest might ditch things like picking your own seat after you board the plane.

CEO Robert Jordan says the airline is studying customer preferences, which might be changing as flights get more full these days.

Jordan says any changes must generate new revenue and can’t slow down flights.

More about:
Southwest Airlines

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs For 4th Straight Week To Highest Level Since Late November
2

Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say
3

Gun Supervisor For 'Rust' Movie Gets 18 Months In Prison For Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set
4

US Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter To 1.6% Pace
5

Port Of Portland Announces Closure Of Terminal 6