KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Some Like it Hot! We Have a Fascination with Peppers

August 15, 2023 7:26AM PDT
Share
Some Like it Hot! We Have a Fascination with Peppers
Photo courtesy of PDX Peppers

The Northwest isn’t exactly a prime pepper-growing region, but it is done. We talked to several experts from Oregon State, New Mexico State, and grocers here in the Northwest about our love for all things hot and spicy!  You can hear that story here:

Grocery stores are making a big deal about Hatch peppers right now. They’re in the produce section right now at Fred Meyers and Rosares Grocery in Hood River. That’s a pretty popular place to get roasted chiles. As a matter of fact, starting Friday, they’ll be roasting them inside the store.

Photo courtesy of PDX Peppers
Photo courtesy of PDX Peppers
More about:
Chile Pepper Institute
Ezekial Lopez Reyes
OSU Extension Services
PDX Peppers

Popular Posts

1

A Doctor Needs Medical Help Due To Daring To Walk In Portland
2

Oregon Governor Signs Seven Bills Into Law
3

Mental Health and Drug Laws Signed into Law in Oregon
4

Delays Expected On I-5 In Clark And Cowlitz Counties This Week
5

More Oregonians Than Thought Affected By State Wide Cyber Security Breach