Some Like it Hot! We Have a Fascination with Peppers

The Northwest isn’t exactly a prime pepper-growing region, but it is done. We talked to several experts from Oregon State, New Mexico State, and grocers here in the Northwest about our love for all things hot and spicy! You can hear that story here:

Grocery stores are making a big deal about Hatch peppers right now. They’re in the produce section right now at Fred Meyers and Rosares Grocery in Hood River. That’s a pretty popular place to get roasted chiles. As a matter of fact, starting Friday, they’ll be roasting them inside the store.