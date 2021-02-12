      Weather Alert

Snow Or Not Local Flower Shop Has Valentines Day Covered

Feb 12, 2021 @ 9:57am

PORTLAND, Ore– Kern Park Flower Shoppe in Southeast Portland is determined to  make every valentine happy.  The group of about a dozen workers pulled a late shift Tuesday and an all nighter on Wednesday so every delivery on the books would be out the door yesterday (Thursday).

If anyone still needs flowers the shop will be open today and tomorrow for walk-ins only.  Flowers, balloons,chocolates and cookies are available.  People who planned on picking up orders already should find their purchases ready for them at the store.

