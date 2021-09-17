      Breaking News
FDA Advisory Panel Rejects Widespread Pfizer Booster Shots

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Orcas Island

Sep 17, 2021 @ 10:18am

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – Three people suffered minor injuries after the plane they were in had to make an emergency landing.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the aircraft had mechanical issues Thursday evening while in flight after taking off from Friday Harbor Airport.

It had to make an emergency landing in a grassy field on Point Lawrence Road on Orcas Island.

The three people on board were flown off the island for medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office says all three had minor injuries.

The plane was a total loss.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.

TAGS
crash Orcas Island plane
Popular Posts
Portland Scraps Texas Boycott, Allocates Abortion Funds
Portland Police Shoot Suspect After Chase
U.S. Marks 20 Years Since 9/11
One Person Killed In Explosion In Troutdale
Portland Leaders Turned The City Into A Warzone And Now May Have To Pay For It
Connect With Us Listen To Us On