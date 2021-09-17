Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Orcas Island

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. (AP) – Three people suffered minor injuries after the plane they were in had to make an emergency landing.
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the aircraft had mechanical issues Thursday evening while in flight after taking off from Friday Harbor Airport.
It had to make an emergency landing in a grassy field on Point Lawrence Road on Orcas Island.
The three people on board were flown off the island for medical treatment.
The sheriff’s office says all three had minor injuries.
The plane was a total loss.
The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.