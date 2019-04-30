Small Plane Crashes Near La Center
By Jim Ferretti
|
Apr 29, 2019 @ 6:09 PM

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a plane crashed in southwestern Washington, killing the two people who were aboard.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at 4:11 p.m. Monday a pilot flying south of La Center reported a downed aircraft in a marshy area.

The sheriff’s office says that pilot directed emergency personnel to the crash site while circling overhead.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters found the single-engine propeller plane in a shallow pond.

Authorities found the bodies of a pilot and passenger. The sheriff’s office says both men appeared to have died on impact.

The exact time and circumstances of the crash remain unknown.

The area was secured for Federal Aviation Administration investigators.

No further details were released.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two People Die In A Van Fire Former Blazer Ball Boy Weighs In On Round Two Measles Outbreak Over In Clark County Camper Stuck On Pedestrian Overpass Long Time Blazer Fan Thinks Portland Has Edge Over Denver One Dead In Stabbing, Officer Involved Shooting
Comments