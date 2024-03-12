Simpsons Writer Bill Oakley Loves Portland’s Food Scene

Bill Oakley admits: He loves fast food! He’s the former head writer on The Simpsons and lives in Portland. He’s a Food Enthusiast and Influencer, and thinks Portland’s food scene is some of the best in the world. He especially loves the city’s food carts and spends a lot of time reviewing meals on both Facebook and Instagram. He’s also the founder of the Steamed Ham Society, which came from a bit he wrote on The Simpsons.

He talked to KXL’s Veronica Carter about becoming a foodie and about how much he loves the “eats” here in Portland. You can listen here

Oakley has a long list of shows he’s written and produced for. He won three Emmy’s for his work on The Simpsons, and shared them with the other producers. He also served as co-executive producer and writer on Portlandia, sharing a Writers Guild of America Award with his fellow writers in 2013.