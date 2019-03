A Dallas-area man is suing in federal court to overturn a Texas election law after an election official insisted in November 2018 that he turn the MAGA hat he was wearing inside out at a polling precinct or else face a misdemeanor charge. Lars speaks with Erin Wilcox who is an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation, to speak on the case. Listen below.

