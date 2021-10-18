      Weather Alert

Seven Rescued After Car Goes Over Cliff In Snohomish County

Oct 18, 2021 @ 12:36pm

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) – Search and rescue and fire crews rescued seven people after the vehicle they were in went over a cliff on the road to the Boulder River Trailhead, southeast of Arlington, Snohomish County.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. Saturday and retrieved all seven people from the vehicle.

That’s according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital.

The others were also taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The Washington Trails Association describes road as badly potholed in some places.

It was reopened after being closed for several hours for an accident investigation.

TAGS
car cliff rescue
Popular Posts
25K Reward Offered In Downtown Mass Shooting
Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days
Vandals Cause More Than $500K In Damage During Downtown Portland Memorial
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Boeing Implements Vaccine Mandate For Employees
Connect With Us Listen To Us On