Sentencing Date Set In MAX Double Murder Case
PORTLAND, Ore.–A judge will sentence Jeremy Christian March 27th. Christian has been convicted of stabbing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche to death and attempting to murder Micah Fletcher. The murders took place on a MAX Train the Friday leading into the Memorial Day Weekend 2017. This was the first murder case in Oregon to use enhanced sentencing guidelines since Oregon dropped the Death Penalty. Christian could face life in Prison without parole or be eligible for parole after 30 years. A jury found him guilty of all 12 charges.