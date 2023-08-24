New Mid-Town Food Carts and Beer Garden Hopes to Draw Crowds

There’s a new food and beer garden in Portland that should draw more people downtown. Midtown Beer Garden opened at the corner of Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street. It has room for 27 food carts, plus a drink offering from Fracture Brewing. It can seat 300 people, and has a stage and restrooms. Plus there are security guards at both entrances because it’s in a section of downtown that has seen more drug problems recently. The grand opening was this past Sunday and I walked down there during the lunch hour on Tuesday. It was packed with mostly office workers, but also a few tourists as well. I talked to some food cart owners about what they think of their new digs. You can here that here: