Seattle Sees 1st Case Of Childhood Disease Tied To Virus

May 13, 2020 @ 4:09pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle has had its first confirmed case of a rare inflammatory disease in children that has been closely linked to COVID-19.

KUOW reports the disease being called “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome” was identified and treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Hospital pediatric cardiovascular research director Dr. Michael Portman says it involves a “hyper response” of the child’s immune system to the virus.

He says in similar diseases, that can lead to lifelong heart issues.

He says the disease is being linked to COVID-19 because almost all of the patients have had confirmed cases of the virus, positive antibody tests, or known exposure.

