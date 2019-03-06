School Delays For Wednesday AM

Click Here for the most current up to date list of school delays and closures.
The threat of freezing rain and a snow dusting this morning has some schools on delayed openings:
Multnomah Co. Schools (1)
• Corbett Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 6th, 05:13 AM
Clackamas Co. Schools (1)
• Colton Sch. Dist. – 3 Hours Late. Freezing rain. Posted: Wed. 6th, 05:33 AM
Columbia Gorge Schools (1)
• So. Wasco Co. SD – 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 6th, 05:37 AM
Head Start /Early Childhood Centers (1)
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Tygh Valley Head Start 2 Hour Delay; Posted: Wed. 6th, 05:38 AM