Scappoose Woman Stabbed by Man She Tried to Help, Police Say

34-year-old Rhiannon Meyer always tried to help others, according to friends like Brandi Schult, who’s known her for 12 years. Court documents say Meyer was allowing a homeless man, 40 year old Derek Lee Welter to shower and do laundry in her home.

“I was told that he was recently introduced to her and knowing Rhiannon, she was probably trying to help him,” said Schult.

Now, Welter faces murder charges. Police responded to a call at Meyer’s home on Southwest 4th Street Tuesday afternoon. An officer’s report says he found Myers mother holding her daughter, who’d been stabbed several times. The mother told police Welter stabbed her daughter and left in his pickup truck.

Hours later, they found and arrested him. Schult expresses her grief to our news partner, KGW.

“I feel horrible for her family. Her mom’s amazing. Her aunt’s amazing. All of her friends and family are amazing. And I feel really bad for her little girl.”

Friends and family plan a vigil in Rhiannon Myers’ honor tonight.