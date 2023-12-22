KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Scappoose Woman Stabbed by Man She Tried to Help, Police Say

December 22, 2023 8:12AM PST
Share
Scappoose Woman Stabbed by Man She Tried to Help, Police Say
Photo: MGN

34-year-old Rhiannon Meyer always tried to help others, according to friends like Brandi Schult, who’s known her for 12 years. Court documents say Meyer was allowing a homeless man, 40 year old Derek Lee Welter to shower and do laundry in her home.

“I was told that he was recently introduced to her and knowing Rhiannon, she was probably trying to help him,” said Schult.

Now, Welter faces murder charges. Police responded to a call at Meyer’s home on Southwest 4th Street Tuesday afternoon. An officer’s report says he found Myers mother holding her daughter, who’d been stabbed several times. The mother told police Welter stabbed her daughter and left in his pickup truck.

Hours later, they found and arrested him. Schult expresses her grief to our news partner, KGW.

“I feel horrible for her family. Her mom’s amazing. Her aunt’s amazing. All of her friends and family are amazing. And I feel really bad for her little girl.”

Friends and family plan a vigil in Rhiannon Myers’ honor tonight.

More about:
Derek Lee Welter
Rhiannon Meyer
Scappoose
stabbing

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Dips Below 7% To Its Lowest Level Since Early August
2

Alleged Drug Trafficking Ringleader Released With No Charges
3

Attorneys Make Final Arguments In Trial Of 3 Washington State Police Officers
4

Christmas Came Early For Portland And YOU Are Paying The Bill
5

Bomb Threats Across Oregon Prompt Widespread Evacuations And FBI Investigation