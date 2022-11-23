Santa’s Reindeer Are Available for Rent

Santa couldn’t do what he does without his support staff, specifically the reindeer. If you’re throwing a huge holiday themed event, and you’re going to have Santa

make an appearance, why not up the authenticity by having some real live reindeer there too? There are reindeer farms in Oregon and Washington that will bring reindeer

to you. Timberview Reindeer Farm in Springfield, and Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester, Washington have reindeer for rent.

Listen here:

The reindeer have very holiday-themed names, but these two are SAM and DEAN. Yes,

their owners at Twisted Holly are big fans of the t.v show “Supernatural”.

Both states have stringent rules about owning reindeer. Reindeer is a species of deer with huge horns that can be found in Asia, Europe, and North America. In North America, the animals are called caribou if they are wild and reindeer if they are domesticated.