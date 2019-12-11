      Weather Alert

Salem To Spend Over $200,000 On Warming Shelters

Dec 11, 2019 @ 11:57am

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Salem City Council has agreed to spend up to $213,000 to open 140 warming shelter beds at two local churches.

Warming shelter openings currently are driven by freezing temperatures.

But under a proposed deal between the city, nonprofit and church representatives, the two shelters would remain open every night from January 1 to March 31.

The warming-shelter idea marks the latest twist as city leaders try to figure out where people experiencing homelessness should go after a public camping ban goes into effect Dec. 16.

TAGS
Cold Salem Warming Shelter
