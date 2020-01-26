Salem Lawyer Indicted On Assault Charges
An attorney from Salem is facing assault charges as well as an Oregon State bar investigation into two ethics complaints after being accused of harassing a woman in Clackamas County.
Christopher Best was arrested in November. He has now been indicted and is accused of attacking and harassing a woman multiple times from January 2018 to April 2019.
The indictment includes three counts of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of menacing and three counts of harassment.
The law firm that Best is with, Gatti Law Firm has yet to comment.