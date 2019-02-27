Rubio Warns Venezuela Regime In Jab At Critics Over Tweets
By Jim Ferretti
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 7:40 PM
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) – U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is warning Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro that tyrants often think they are “invulnerable” before their regimes topple.

Rubio appeared to address for the first time on Tuesday his own cryptic tweeted images over the weekend showing dictators during their brutal downfalls. The photos were shared as the Venezuelan opposition escalated efforts to force Maduro to resign.

The senator’s tweets raised eyebrows and were condemned Tuesday by Venezuela’s foreign minister who described them as a “call to murder.”

Rubio’s message has largely been cheered in South Florida where there is strong sentiment among Latin American exiles against the socialist governments of Venezuela and Cuba.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President Trump Heads To Vietnam For 2nd Summit With Kim Judge Rules US Military Draft Only For Men Unconstitutional 2 Plead Guilty In Case Of Body Found Entombed In Concrete Sanders Raises $1M Hours After 2020 Announcement 5 Dead, 5 Police Officers Wounded In Workplace Shooting In Aurora, Illinois McConnell Says Trump Will Sign Budget Deal & Declare Emergency Border Declaration
Comments