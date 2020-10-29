      Weather Alert

Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reported In Oregon Thursday

Oct 29, 2020 @ 3:06pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A new COVID-19 record in Oregon Thursday.

The Oregon Health Authority reports 575 new cases of the virus.

That’s the highest number since the start of the pandemic and brings the state’s total to 43,793 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (2), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Crook (1), Deschutes (25), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (54), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (17), Linn (18), Malheur (7), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (42), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Washington (107) and Yamhill (9).

The OHA also reports 2 new deaths from the virus.

That brings the death toll to 673.

A 96-year-old Multnomah County woman died on October 28th, while a 94-year-old Marion County woman died on October 27th.

Both women had underlying conditions.

