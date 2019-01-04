Racist Teacher Allowed To Get License Back

Bend, Or. – The Bend Bulletin reports a music teacher who lost his license six years ago over racist remarks is being allowed to teach again. The Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission revoked Jeffrey Simmons’ license in 2013 following reports he called Asian students derogatory names like pot sticker and asked an Indian student if he was going to go home and eat curry. The Bend Bulletin says he also made derogatory comments about students’ weight and sexual orientation.

The commission has issued him a substitute teacher license and put him on probation for four years. He’s also been ordered to take two courses on diversity and inclusion. The Bend-LaPine School District tells The Bend Bulletin it is unlikely it will rehire him.