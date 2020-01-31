Push Continues To Allow Online Sports Betting In Washington State
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A owner of a company that owns 19 private gambling rooms across Washington state on Thursday spoke in support of a bill that would authorize sports betting, including on mobile devices.
Eric Persson, owner of Maverick Gaming, says people in Washington are already illegally betting on sports with bookies and off-shore companies.
The hearing before the state Senate Labor and Commerce Committee involved a bill that would authorize Indian casinos, private card rooms and horse racing tracks to offer sports betting, both on-site and via mobile devices.
It is competing with other bills that would limit sports betting to Indian casinos only, and only from within those casinos.
None of the bills have been voted on yet.