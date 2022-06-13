Psychiatric Evaluations Of School Shooter To Remain Sealed

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Forensic psychiatric evaluations of a former student who pleaded guilty to killing a classmate and injuring others in a shooting at Freeman High School in 2017 won’t be made public ahead of his August sentencing.
Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price granted Caleb Sharpe’s motion to seal evaluations by mental health professionals of the now 20-year-old shooter, along with a report of mitigating factors prepared by the Spokane County Public Defender’s office.
Sharpe’s attorney, Brooke Foley, argued Friday that the records include Sharpe’s private information, but also information on his parents and siblings.
Sharpe’s sentencing, originally scheduled to take place this month, is now set for Aug. 10.