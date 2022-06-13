      Weather Alert
Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

Psychiatric Evaluations Of School Shooter To Remain Sealed

Jun 13, 2022 @ 10:32am

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Forensic psychiatric evaluations of a former student who pleaded guilty to killing a classmate and injuring others in a shooting at Freeman High School in 2017 won’t be made public ahead of his August sentencing.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price granted Caleb Sharpe’s motion to seal evaluations by mental health professionals of the now 20-year-old shooter, along with a report of mitigating factors prepared by the Spokane County Public Defender’s office.

Sharpe’s attorney, Brooke Foley, argued Friday that the records include Sharpe’s private information, but also information on his parents and siblings.

Sharpe’s sentencing, originally scheduled to take place this month, is now set for Aug. 10.

TAGS
Freeman Psychiatric Evaluations school shooter Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Connect With Us Listen To Us On