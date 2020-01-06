      Weather Alert

Protesters Arrested In Seattle

Jan 6, 2020 @ 2:46pm

SEATTLE (AP) – Four people were arrested as tensions escalated at a rally by a conservative group in downtown Seattle.

KOMO reports that a counter-protester was detained Sunday and arrested for a misdemeanor assault after striking another person with her fist, police said, while three men were arrested for throwing gravel and debris at officers.

Seattle Police also reported that two of their cars were vandalized during the downtown protest.

Several counter-protesters came face-to-face with the right-wing group Three Percenters during two scheduled demonstrations.

