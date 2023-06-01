KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Biden Trips And Falls On Stage At Air Force Graduation; White House Says He’s “Fine”

June 1, 2023 1:48PM PDT
Share
President Biden Trips And Falls On Stage At Air Force Graduation; White House Says He’s “Fine”
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday.

The White House says President Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag.

President Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes.

President Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell.

He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.

He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt later tweeted, “He’s fine.”

Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by President Biden and other speakers.

More about:
Air Force
fall
President Biden
trip

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 6.79% This Week, Highest Level Since November
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Hints At A Pause In Rate Hikes
4

Pentagon Leak Suspect Was Warned Multiple Times About Mishandling Of Classified Information
5

Amber Alert Extended To Oregon For Missing Idaho Boy