KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

President Biden To Buck Tradition And Unveil Budget In Pennsylvania

March 6, 2023 3:58PM PST
Share
President Biden To Buck Tradition And Unveil Budget In Pennsylvania
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to set aside the usual big White House budget unveiling to showcase his new fiscal year plans this week in Pennsylvania.

Not coincidentally, that’s a must-win state in the 2024 election.

His trip to Philadelphia on Thursday is a sign that the president’s budget proposal will be a form of political messaging, not just an outline of the government’s finances.

President Biden hinted in a Monday speech that tax increases on the wealthy will be at the core of his budget plan, saying he will be proposing a tax that targets billionaires.

More about:
budget
President Biden
tradition

Popular Posts

1

University To Raze House Where Idaho Students Were Killed
2

Weapons Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case
3

Multnomah County And Portland Both Declare Weather State Of Emergency, To Open Shelters
4

Coach Luna Teaches More Than Just Wrestling
5

Gridlock Strangles Portland Traffic Amid Snow Storm